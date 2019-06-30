Home States Karnataka

An upbeat mood as Bengaluru’s guardian angels feted

Khan was lauded for being the first CA from the Muslim community in Karnataka.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a pleasant Saturday afternoon, eight government employees from various departments were put in the limelight for a brief while, as their achievements in their respective fields, as well as acts of humanity were cheered. 

The Seva Samman awards, an initiative by The New Sunday Express, sought to honour their unparalleled commitment to the service of the people of Karnataka. The awards function was organized in association with the Delhi Public School.

A star-studded event, the awards function saw the high and mighty of Bengaluru, including most of the state cabinet, who showed up on the lawns of The Lalit, to cheer the awardees. They also participated in the release of the book ‘My Memoirs’, which recollects the political trajectory of veteran politician and former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, K Rahman Khan, penned by Khan himself. 
Presenting the awards was former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily, who spoke at length on his observations on the growth of The New Sunday Express.

The awardees, including employees from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the education department and the police department, were feted by Moily, in the presence of over 200 people.  

Also released at the event was a coffee table book, chronicling the life of Khan, with rare and old photos of him shot by The New Sunday Express photographers over the years. Minister for Irrigation, Kannada and Culture, D K Shivakumar released the book.
Khan was lauded for being the first CA from the Muslim community in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seva Samman awards The New Sunday Express Karnataka
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp