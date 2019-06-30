An upbeat mood as Bengaluru’s guardian angels feted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a pleasant Saturday afternoon, eight government employees from various departments were put in the limelight for a brief while, as their achievements in their respective fields, as well as acts of humanity were cheered.

The Seva Samman awards, an initiative by The New Sunday Express, sought to honour their unparalleled commitment to the service of the people of Karnataka. The awards function was organized in association with the Delhi Public School.

A star-studded event, the awards function saw the high and mighty of Bengaluru, including most of the state cabinet, who showed up on the lawns of The Lalit, to cheer the awardees. They also participated in the release of the book ‘My Memoirs’, which recollects the political trajectory of veteran politician and former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, K Rahman Khan, penned by Khan himself.

Presenting the awards was former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily, who spoke at length on his observations on the growth of The New Sunday Express.

The awardees, including employees from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the education department and the police department, were feted by Moily, in the presence of over 200 people.

Also released at the event was a coffee table book, chronicling the life of Khan, with rare and old photos of him shot by The New Sunday Express photographers over the years. Minister for Irrigation, Kannada and Culture, D K Shivakumar released the book.

Khan was lauded for being the first CA from the Muslim community in Karnataka.