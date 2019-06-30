Home States Karnataka

HK Patil tells panel to consider objections before making its recommendations

A special investigation team of the Lokayukta had registered an FIR against the JSW Steel in 2014 for cheating the state government.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader H K Patil has shot off a letter to Home Minister MB Patil, 
who heads the cabinet sub-committee set up to look into the allotment of 3667 acres of land to JSW Steel, to consider nine objections against the company before making recommendations to cabinet.

Listing out the major objections, Patil said the JSW Steel owes Rs 2000 crore to the state-owned Mysore Minerals Ltd and the Estimates Committee of the Legislature confirmed the steel maker’s dues to Mysore Minerals, he said. There were also CAG objections, he said. A special investigation team of the Lokayukta had registered an FIR against the JSW Steel in 2014 for cheating the state government.

Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde’s report on illegal mining mentions the “crime” committed by the company, he said.

The Lokayukta had said JSW caused a loss of Rs 324 crore to the state exchequer, he said. Patil maintained that the company had purchased ores from the various illegal miners causing a loss to the state exchequer during 2009-10. He said the cabinet sub-committee should collect information regarding this and consider it before making recommendations.

Patil also questioned the propriety of even considering the application of the JSW for land allotment when huge dues are pending. 

Allotment of land at a throwaway price is also a cause for concern and the sub-committee should make sure that no condition of the lease-cum-sale agreement is violated, he said.

The commerce and industries department has issued a notification stating that the mineral deposits belong to patta landholders. If this sale deed is executed, it will be a patta land of JSW Steel and the state loses all it rights on the mineral deposits in the land in question. This issue needs to be specifically considered on a priority basis, the former minister said.

In his letter, he said any land allotment to big industrial houses should be governed by industrial policy and transparency rules.

He said big allotments of lands should be need-based and meet all the important parameters. MB Patil who was in Vijayapura was not available for his comments.

The four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by M B Patil consists of Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj), Bandeppa Kashempur (Cooperation) and Priyank Kharge (Social Welfare) as its members.

