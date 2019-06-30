IAS, IPS transfers: Public Instruction Commissioner moved

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a dozen IAS officers were transferred following an order by Under Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, on Saturday.



Commissioner for Public Instruction P C Jaffer was transferred as Secretary to Government (Expenditure), Finance Department. He is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director of Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru. Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government (Expenditure), Finance Department is transferred as Secretary to Government (Budget and Resources), Finance Department and is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka State Finance Corporation, Bengaluru.

Jaffer was among the several IAS and IPS officers who were transferred or given new postings as per the order passed by the Under Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, on Saturday.



IAS officer Parmesh Pandey has been posted as as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Janaspandana), while incumbent Rajkumar Khatri has been posted Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue Department with a concurrent charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), Revenue Department.

V Manjula, has been posted until as Additional Chief Secretary to Government Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, with a concurrent charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Administrative Reforms, Training and Political Pensions).



Sandeep Dave has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department and is placed in concurrent charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department.



Harsh Gupta has been posted as Secretary to Government, Housing Department. While incumbent J Ravishankar, Secretary to Government, Housing Department, has been transferred as Managing Director, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited, Bengaluru.

R Girish, Executive Director, Karnataka Examination Authority, Bengaluru is transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Chitradurga Distict. While incumbent R Vinoth Piya, has been transferred with immediate effect as Commissioner, Labour Department. P Manivannan has been posted as secretary to government, labour department.

P Hemalatha has been posted as Secretary to Government, Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled Senior Citizens Department.



Salma K Fahim has been placed at disposal of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department with immediate effect and until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (KSFCSC), Bengaluru. Ziyaullah, Managing Director, Belagavi Smart City Corporation Ltd, Belagavi has been transferred as Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterpises (MSME), Bengaluru.