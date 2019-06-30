Home States Karnataka

Opposition to ‘Sharavati for B’luru’ intensifies

Several forums are creating awareness against the project by distributing pamphlets and badges.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Sharavati river valley | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Opposition to the state government’s proposal to divert Sharavati river water to Bengaluru is intensifying across Shivamogga district with several organisations, political parties (BJP and JDS) and seers of various mutts lending their support to the cause. Sharavati Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkuta has called for a bandh on July 10. In Sagar and Hosanagar taluks, people have decided to take out a padayatra. Several forums are creating awareness against the project by distributing pamphlets and badges.

“Residents of Sagar and Hosanagar taluks have sacrificed their homes and lands for the construction of Linganamakki reservoir in the 1950s. Thereafter, no government in the state made any effort to rehabilitate the villagers. They were thrown into the forest area. Over the years, the forest area where the villagers were shifted was converted into a reserve forest area,” said litterateur Na D’Souza. These villagers, later to earn their livelihood, had cut trees for agriculture activities and they were labelled as bagair hukum cultivators. However, they still do not have right on the land they are living, said environmentalist Shashi Sampalli. The new development is a fresh blow to them who consider Sharavati their lifeline and a part of their culture

Retired superintendent engineer Gajanana Sharma said, “Water of this reservoir is reserved for power generation. This project is not technically and financially viable.” Sri Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra, Bekkinakal mutt seer, called the government’s move a big tragedy. Over the past few decades, rainfall has come down drastically, he said adding that there won’t be sufficient water even for power generation in the coming days. So, at this juncture it is a bad idea to implement another project, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharavati bengaluru water crisis
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp