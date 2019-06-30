Opposition to ‘Sharavati for B’luru’ intensifies

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Opposition to the state government’s proposal to divert Sharavati river water to Bengaluru is intensifying across Shivamogga district with several organisations, political parties (BJP and JDS) and seers of various mutts lending their support to the cause. Sharavati Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkuta has called for a bandh on July 10. In Sagar and Hosanagar taluks, people have decided to take out a padayatra. Several forums are creating awareness against the project by distributing pamphlets and badges.

“Residents of Sagar and Hosanagar taluks have sacrificed their homes and lands for the construction of Linganamakki reservoir in the 1950s. Thereafter, no government in the state made any effort to rehabilitate the villagers. They were thrown into the forest area. Over the years, the forest area where the villagers were shifted was converted into a reserve forest area,” said litterateur Na D’Souza. These villagers, later to earn their livelihood, had cut trees for agriculture activities and they were labelled as bagair hukum cultivators. However, they still do not have right on the land they are living, said environmentalist Shashi Sampalli. The new development is a fresh blow to them who consider Sharavati their lifeline and a part of their culture

Retired superintendent engineer Gajanana Sharma said, “Water of this reservoir is reserved for power generation. This project is not technically and financially viable.” Sri Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra, Bekkinakal mutt seer, called the government’s move a big tragedy. Over the past few decades, rainfall has come down drastically, he said adding that there won’t be sufficient water even for power generation in the coming days. So, at this juncture it is a bad idea to implement another project, he said.