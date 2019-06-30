Home States Karnataka

Ramnath Goenka was a big fighter: Veerappa Moily 

Former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily making a point during ‘Seva Samman’ award presentation ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday, former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily fondly recalled his association with Ramnath Goenka, founder of the Indian Express Group. Speaking at the Seva Samman awards, the Congress leader recollected how the group, led by Goenka, fought strongly for the cause he believed in. 

“He would discuss various issues including political developments whenever we met him in Delhi or Bengaluru or other places. In fact, we once met Indira Gandhi together,” Moily said. He also went on to praise Goenka’s contributions to the country during the emergency phase. 
“He was a big fighter,” Moily said.

Moily also lauded the ‘Seva Samman’ initiative and said, “The New Indian Express is always first in bringing about changes in society.” He also spoke about the proposal for the setting up of an Equality Commission (EC). 

“There should not be any disparity in society and people must look into the national concept of equality. “We need to take up social movement for establishment of EC. Rahman Khan and I should lead it,” the senior leader quipped while adding, “Creating equality in society is important and people have to raise above caste and community to take up a social movement for the establishment of the EC.” 

On the topic of governance, Moily said, “Reports submitted by me on administrative reforms are pending before the Union Government, which is delaying implementation,” Moily, who was the former Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, said. 

