Home States Karnataka

Slain CRPF jawan laid to rest in Kalaburagi with state honours

The body was then buried in the field. Priyank said the government will pay an ex-gratia of Rs25 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Priyank Kharge and others pay their last respects to CRPF ASI Mahadevappa Police Patil | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The final rites of CRPF ASI Mahadevappa Police Patil (50), who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Jagadalpur village of Chhattisgarh on Friday, were performed in his native village, Maragutti with full state honours on Saturday.

His mortal remains were brought to Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh on Friday, from where they were shifted to Maragutti by a CRPF vehicle. Fifteen CRPF personnel from Hyderabad led by DIG of CRPF, Hyderabad Range, accompanied the martyr to his village.

The body arrived at 3.30 pm, and was taken to his residence. Many gathered to pay their respect. Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge was also there. 

The body was then taken in a procession to his fields where CRPF personnel paid their respect by firing three rounds in the air. The body was then buried in the field. Priyank said the government will pay an ex-gratia of Rs25 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Naxalites
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp