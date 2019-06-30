Slain CRPF jawan laid to rest in Kalaburagi with state honours

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The final rites of CRPF ASI Mahadevappa Police Patil (50), who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Jagadalpur village of Chhattisgarh on Friday, were performed in his native village, Maragutti with full state honours on Saturday.

His mortal remains were brought to Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh on Friday, from where they were shifted to Maragutti by a CRPF vehicle. Fifteen CRPF personnel from Hyderabad led by DIG of CRPF, Hyderabad Range, accompanied the martyr to his village.

The body arrived at 3.30 pm, and was taken to his residence. Many gathered to pay their respect. Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge was also there.

The body was then taken in a procession to his fields where CRPF personnel paid their respect by firing three rounds in the air. The body was then buried in the field. Priyank said the government will pay an ex-gratia of Rs25 lakh to the kin of the deceased.