Home States Karnataka

Students, faculty members cast doubt on UGC journals’ list

Students from private universities also pointed out incongruencies between the UGC list and those mandated by their university.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

University grant Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) may employ the method of Centralised management to counter the number of ineligible PhD students, but faculty members and experts remain doubtful about its impact. 

In a recent notice, the UGC noted that the publishing of research articles in ‘predatory journals’ that charge for publishing papers, was high and said that there was a need to thwart the ‘pay and publish’ culture. 

The Commission then streamlined the journals in which students could publish their research work, establishing a Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics (CARE) and a UGC cell at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) to analyse all existing journals. New journals will have to register themselves at any of the four zonal centres.

However, students who have already got their work published in journals which are not listed, remain unsure about the finishing date of the PhD. Suma, who is pursuing her PhD and is in her second year at a public university in the state, told The New Indian Express, “It takes a year for the article to get published after the peer review, and other formalities. Derecognising the journal would mean an additional two years of PhD.

“Major journals have been excluded intentionally. UGC should come up with a better idea than restricting the list to journals which are broadly right-winged. We need good journals in academia which question the state. Instead of depending on journals, every University must have anti-plagiarism software,” said Purushothama Bilimale, folklorist, Kannada litterateur and chairperson of Kannada Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from private universities also pointed out incongruencies between the UGC list and those mandated by their university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGC
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp