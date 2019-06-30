Students, faculty members cast doubt on UGC journals’ list

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) may employ the method of Centralised management to counter the number of ineligible PhD students, but faculty members and experts remain doubtful about its impact.

In a recent notice, the UGC noted that the publishing of research articles in ‘predatory journals’ that charge for publishing papers, was high and said that there was a need to thwart the ‘pay and publish’ culture.



The Commission then streamlined the journals in which students could publish their research work, establishing a Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics (CARE) and a UGC cell at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) to analyse all existing journals. New journals will have to register themselves at any of the four zonal centres.

However, students who have already got their work published in journals which are not listed, remain unsure about the finishing date of the PhD. Suma, who is pursuing her PhD and is in her second year at a public university in the state, told The New Indian Express, “It takes a year for the article to get published after the peer review, and other formalities. Derecognising the journal would mean an additional two years of PhD.

“Major journals have been excluded intentionally. UGC should come up with a better idea than restricting the list to journals which are broadly right-winged. We need good journals in academia which question the state. Instead of depending on journals, every University must have anti-plagiarism software,” said Purushothama Bilimale, folklorist, Kannada litterateur and chairperson of Kannada Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from private universities also pointed out incongruencies between the UGC list and those mandated by their university.