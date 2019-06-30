Teacher transfers: Minister promises autonomy in education department 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Promising autonomy in the functioning of the primary and secondary education department, especially with regard to teacher transfers, recently appointed Primary and Secondary Education Minister S R Srinivas said while some legislators have objected to the transfer of teachers, others have given their assent to the move. “Since three years even teachers have been seeking counselling,” he said, counting on officials to act where kids are facing problems.

“Transfer will happen at any cost and as per the schedules of officials. If there is a data entry problem, or genuine cases of corrections, modifications will be done later,” he told mediapersons on Saturday.

Second pair of free uniform depends on central budget

While the chief minister has shown keen interest in providing a second pair of uniform for free to government school students, Srinivas put the ball in the central government’s court, saying the finances will come from them, and the central budget allocations to states will decide if the students will get the uniform or not.

Private schools have received textbooks as per indent

Responding to accusations of textbooks not being distributed, Srinivas said about 96 per cent of the books have been distributed. Private schools have been given books as per the indent they provided first. Additional books will be given after the distribution of books to all schools in the first round, he added.

He said that strict action will be taken against schools that are demanding RTE seat fee from students and added that Rs 300 crore was already disbursed to schools for RTE seats.

ICSE, CBSE schools to lose licence if Kannada not taught

Srinivas said Kannada must be taught compulsorily in CBSE and ICSE schools, failing which their licence will be cancelled. The chief minister has already spoken to the MHRD in the regard, he added.