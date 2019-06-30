This differently-abled Karnataka man makes music flow through his fingers

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Sitting down in front of a keyboard or piano and playing the right note is not an easy task even for a musician practising these instruments for a long time. But this 56-year-old keyboard player from Mysuru born with just one finger (webbed) in each hand has overcome his disability to strike the right chord in the field of music.

Meet Ganesh Eshwar Bhat, a resident of TK Layout, who has stunned even professional musicians with his capabilities. Defying all odds, he has become an accomplished musician and has the credit of playing keyboard in over 3,000 music concerts and programmes held across the world.

“My mother and grandmother too had a similar disability, it was a ‘Vamshaparamparika Koduge’ (hereditary). But since my childhood, I did not feel I was different and took everything in my stride. Most people ask me if it is harder to do certain things but I tell them I do things with what I have. I never stopped believing in my ability and today I am here, I can even drive a car on my own,” says Bhat. He adds, “A chair, a bike or a car can be customised as per our comfort. But a musical instrument can’t be customised, so I practised hard to improve my keyboard skills. This helped me make, as well as control, the desired sound from my keyboard. My disability did not curb my performance.”

A native of Koojalli village in Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Bhat was born disabled with just one finger in each hand and one toe in each foot. Doctors diagnosed it as ‘Congenital absence of fingers’. Just like every child he went to school and did almost all things easily.

Bhat’s father Eshwar Bhat, a Yakshagana artiste and a flautist, inspired him to enter the field of music. When he was 16, he enrolled for vocal classes and took his first lessons in Hindustani music from Pandit Shadakshari Gavai. He practised Hindustani music for a few years until he shifted his base to Mysuru. He later joined JSS Polytechnic for the differently abled in Mysuru and completed Diploma in architecture.

Bhat had a small keyboard with him in which he started off playing some simple tunes during his free time just by using his two fingers.

The lessons he learnt during his vocal classes had made him familiar with a few ragas which he experimented on his keyboard. He then started to spend some quality time practising on the keyboard. He purchased advanced keyboards and practised regularly until he mastered the instrument to become a self-taught keyboard player. His incredible musical talent was spotted by a few musicians and artistes in Mysuru, who invited him to be part of a few music concerts and programmes. Bhat started to accompany them and rendered music in various music concerts and orchestras.

He mostly played keyboard in ‘Sugama Sangeetha’, ‘Bhavageethe’, ‘Daasara Pada’ and other light music concerts and has accompanied noted singers and artistes like late C Ashwath, Puttur Narasimha Nayak, H R Leelavathi, Rathnamala Prakash, Shankar Shanbag, Shimoga Subbanna and M D Pallavi. Within a short span, he became a highly sought after keyboard player and has toured and given shows across Karnataka and even in other countries such as Kuwait, Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai. He also built a mini studio at his residence where he composes music, mixes it and records it.

Till now he has arranged instrumentation to over 100 audio CDs and also has the credit of composing music for films and short films. He has composed and directed music for a movie, ‘Shambo Mahadeva’, and a short film ‘Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Mahathme’.

He attributes his success to his wife Vanishree, who is a Carnatic singer, and says she stood as a great support in his journey. Vanishree says that she is happy to see her husband follow his passion.

Today he has inspired many musicians and singers. Rajesh Padiyar, a singer and a musician, calls Bhat a wonderful artiste whom he has worked with. Padiyar says, “I have known him for the past 12 years and we both were part of many concerts and events held across the country and overseas. He has guided and nurtured many budding and passionate musicians and singers.”

Bhat in his free time also conducts music classes and guides budding musicians. Sinchana Gopal, a Bachelor of Arts student at Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, says, “Bhat sir has encouraged and guided me in my music journey. He gives many inputs to improve.”

Besides music, Bhat is also a para-athlete. He has participated in International Para Games and has also bagged medals in the swimming competitions.

In his message to the budding musicians and enthusiastic keyboard players, he advises, “Practice, Practice and Practice. It is an obvious way to get better and master the instrument. If one is passionate about anything, nothing can stop him.”