Soon, drones will survey land in Karnataka

Published: 01st March 2019 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a successful pilot project done via a drone-based survey, the Revenue Department has entered into a MoU with Survey of India, Department of Science and Technology, to survey lands records in the state. Following this, land will be re-surveyed using drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) across Karnataka.

According to the Revenue Department, the technology was tested on pilot-basis at Jayanagar in Bengaluru, and both urban and rural parts of Ramanagara town. “In the first phase, the drone/UAV survey will be done in five districts - Tumakuru, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Ramanagar and Bengaluru city,” said a release.

The survey is expected to be completed in two years. In the second phase, which will be completely digital, eight districts will be taken up - Kodagu, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Gadag, Davanagere and Kalaburagi.

A digitised and updated map will be generated in one-tenth of the time. The drone survey will also reduce costs, the release added.

drones

