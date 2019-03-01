Drunk man kills mother after wife deserts him

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of killing his mother following a squabble between his mother and his second wife. The man, identified as Vinay Babu Chougale, is a resident of Hindalga-Sulaga village near here.

According to police sources, Vinay hacked to death his mother — Padmawati Chougule (55) — after she quarrelled with his wife minutes before he came home from work on Wednesday. Vinay was upset as his wife had left home after the quarrel, police sources said. According to the police, Vinay was in an inebriated state when he attacked his mother. There were frequent arguments between his mother and his wife which bothered him.

On Wednesday, things took a turn for the worse when Vinay questioned his mother about the frequent squabbles she had with his wife. The verbal duel between them turned severe and the former attacked his mother with a sickle.

As his father Babu intervened, Vinay hit his mother on the head with a sickle. Babu fled the scene fearing that his son would attack him as well.

Meanwhile, villagers caught Vinay and assaulted him before handing him over to the police. According to sources, Vinay had divorced his first wife several years ago. Kakti police have registered a case.