Eng medium bold decision by CM: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those opposing the state government’s plans to start public schools in English medium never sent their children to Kannada medium schools, said Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, who was speaking during the launch of Jalamrutha initiative on Thursday. He said it was a bold decision by CM H D Kumaraswamy. “Those who are opposing this move ... they never sent their children to any Kannada medium schools. People in rural areas should not be deprived of English medium,’’ he said. He said that a survey conducted sometime ago at Ramanagar it was found that a large number of people were migrating to urban areas to get better education for their children. “If there are schools that give education in English medium, the rate of migration will also come down,’’ he added.