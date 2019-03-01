Guru’s family, wife argue over share of relief funds

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With relief being sanctioned to Guru’s family, one of the CRPF jawans who was martyred in the Pulwama attacks, and the government offering a permanent job, differences between his wife Kalavathi and the rest of the family has come to the fore.

These developments within the family had moved a few prominent leaders to intervene and advice them to stay united. Differences cropped up when Guru’s mother Chikkathayamma collected a large amount of cash and cheques, and kept them in her custody, denying Kalavathi any right.

His mother had expressed difficulty to organise the 11th day ceremony. So, local MLA and transport minister DC Thammanna organised the ceremony and offered food to all those who visited the martyr’s family.

Sources also say that Kalavathi and her parents were upset because her in-laws plan to marry her to Guru’s brother. Kalavathi is keen to move out as the government has offered her a job on compassion grounds.

Few prominent leaders have advised Kalavathi and her parents not to panic and clarified that nothing will happen against Kalavathi’s wishes. The relief fund, which amounts to crores, came from from general public, state government, ministers, BBMP, and many other agencies. It has caused the family to lock horns over the share.

The family members fear that Kalavathi may take all the funds as many cheques are given in her favour. Sources said top district officials have also warned that the relief may be blocked if the family members fight over the amount, claiming their rights.

It is also learnt that the leaders of Madiwala community have also been advising the family members.