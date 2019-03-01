Home States Karnataka

Guru’s family, wife argue over share of relief funds

These developments within the family had moved a few prominent leaders to intervene and advice them to stay united.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy consoles H Guru’s wife Kalavathi |File Photo

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With relief being sanctioned to Guru’s family, one of the CRPF jawans who was martyred in the Pulwama attacks, and the government offering a permanent job, differences between his wife Kalavathi and the rest of the family has come to the fore.

These developments within the family had moved a few prominent leaders to intervene and advice them to stay united. Differences cropped up when Guru’s mother Chikkathayamma collected a large amount of cash and cheques, and kept them in her custody, denying Kalavathi any right.

His mother had expressed difficulty to organise the 11th day ceremony. So, local MLA and transport minister DC Thammanna organised the ceremony and offered food to all those who visited the martyr’s family.

Sources also say that Kalavathi and her parents were upset because her in-laws plan to marry her to Guru’s brother. Kalavathi is keen to move out as the government has offered her a job on compassion grounds.

Few prominent leaders have advised Kalavathi and her parents not to panic and clarified that nothing will happen against Kalavathi’s wishes. The relief fund, which amounts to crores, came from from general public, state government, ministers, BBMP, and many other agencies. It has caused the family to lock horns over the share.

The family members fear that Kalavathi may take all the funds as many cheques are given in her favour. Sources said top district officials have also warned that the relief may be blocked if the family members fight over the amount, claiming their rights.

It is also learnt that the leaders of Madiwala community have also been advising the family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp