HC upholds photography tenders at Jog Falls

Justice Alok Aradhe upheld the tender notification dated October 28, 2017 issued by the Jog Falls Management Authority.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upholding the tender invited for photography by Jog Falls Management Authority to prevent exploitation of tourists by local photographers at Jog Falls in Shivamogga, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by Jog Falls Chayagrahakara Sangha questioning the tender.

Justice Alok Aradhe upheld the tender notification dated October 28, 2017 issued by the Jog Falls Management Authority. The tender was issued after the body had received several complaints, especially from foreigners, that local photographs were misbehaving with tourists and levying exorbitant charges.
Referring to crimes registered against the local photographers, the High Court said: “Bearing in mind the larger public interest, the notice inviting tender has been issued to regulate the activity of photography so as to prevent exploitation and harassment to the tourist.”

As for the apprehension of petitioners that they will be rendered jobless, the court mentioned one of the condition of the tender is that the bidder has to appoint local photographers after imparting them necessary training.

The petitioners have moved the court saying that the Jog Falls Management Authority did not have the powers to call for tender. For this, the court said that the body had the power to collect charges for development and promotion of any activity in and around Jog Falls.

