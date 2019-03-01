Home States Karnataka

People in Karnataka are fed up of coalition government, says PM Modi

According to BJP, the PM addressed workers at 15,000 locations, including Bengaluru.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People in Karnataka are fed-up of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. While interacting with his party workers from across the country via video-conference, Modi accused the coalition of being busy with internal politics and not focusing on welfare programmes. “In Karnataka, people are fed up of the coalition government. They are busy with politics, ministry formation and not focused on implementing welfare programmes,” the PM said. He had earlier termed the state’s farm loan waiver a joke.

According to BJP, the PM addressed workers at 15,000 locations, including Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, parliament member P C Mohan, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and other leaders were part of  ‘Mahasamvad’, which is part of BJP’s public outreach campaign ‘Mera booth sabse mazboot’.

During the interaction, the PM  criticised the Congress’ and regional parties’ efforts to form a coalition against the BJP. He said they are not forming the coalition to ensure formation of the government at the Centre, but doing it as an effort to save the Congress. Responding to questions by workers on the party’s electoral strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi urged party workers to reach out to all sections of society. He said the 2019 elections are not about BJP or Congress, it is about the different political cultures of the two parties.

