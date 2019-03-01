Talk to Pakistan, says former PM HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday suggested that India should talk to Pakistan to de-escalate the tension between the two countries. “Leaders shouldn’t blame each other over sensitive defence issues and come to a consensus to tackle the situation. The Centre has to make sincere efforts to deal with the situation through bilateral talks,” he said while speaking to media persons in Hassan.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for often targeting opposition leaders, Gowda said attacking opposition leaders will not help find solutions. The need of the hour is to take opposition leaders into confidence and not blame them for the present situation, he said, adding that Pakistan may try to take advantage of the political crisis within the country.

“People have not given the mandate for the NDA to blame the opposition. Is Modi not aware of the constitutional crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed three chief ministers and governor’s rule, in four years? Whom should people blame for this situation?” an angry Gowda asked. To a question, Gowda said the NDA cannot take political advantage of the situation as the entire credit should go to soldiers.

He, however, lauded External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her attempts to resolve the crisis. He said the country would face another crisis if the Centre tried to revoke Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Gowda contest from Hassan?

Gowda said he is still undecided on contesting the parliamentary polls, but hinted that JD(S) may not field his grandson Prajwal from Hassan constituency. Gowda had earlier claimed that he will not contest election this time. His change of stand comes amid talks of him contesting from Hassan, a constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha.