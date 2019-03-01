Turkish group hacks Mysuru Dasara site

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the backdrop of the high tension between India and Pakistan, the official website of Mysore Dasara was hacked on Thursday by a group that calls themselves the ‘Turkish Cyber Army.’

Notably, the official Instagram page of the group has posts that swears their allegiance to Pakistan. “We support Pakistan about the ongoing war between Pakistan and India [sic],” read a post. The page was brought back to normalcy later in the evening.

The hackers defaced the Mysore Dasara page and put up a poster saying ‘Hacked by Ozel Kuvvetler, Turkish Cyber Army’, along with the name, Ayyilidiz Tim, which was recently in the news for hacking several Indian celebrities like Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan as well as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi.