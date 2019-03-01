Home States Karnataka

Urban housing scheme sees 40,000 applications

According to data from Revenue Department, a total of 6,590 beneficiaries will be distributed temporary title deeds, while 3,460 will be given permanent title deeds.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the announcement by the State government to construct one lakh homes for the poor in Bengaluru in the recent budget, authorities have received more than 40,000 applications for the scheme, said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, here on Thursday.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Revenue Department to distribute 10,000 title deeds to various beneficiaries in Bengaluru city limits.In order to implement the urban housing scheme, a total of 1,600 acres have been transferred from the Revenue Department to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, he said. The government, apart from providing land and `3 lakh for construction of houses (`1.5 lakh each from Centre and State), will also act as loan guarantor for loans up to `4 lakhs, he said.

On repeated petitions by various slum-dwellers to regularise their dwellings, he said that the state government was analysing all the laws governing the issue. “The process is on to ascertain how these
localities can be regularised,” he said.

Earlier, Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said that the process of issuing the title deeds to residents living on revenue lands was going on. In rural areas, 1.11 lakh title deeds have been distributed till date
and verification of 81,305 documents was under process, he said.

According to data from Revenue Department, a total of 6,590 beneficiaries will be distributed temporary title deeds, while 3,460 will be given permanent title deeds. The highest number of beneficiaries are from Yelahanka zone, followed by Bengaluru East.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urban housing scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp