Urban housing scheme sees 40,000 applications

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the announcement by the State government to construct one lakh homes for the poor in Bengaluru in the recent budget, authorities have received more than 40,000 applications for the scheme, said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, here on Thursday.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Revenue Department to distribute 10,000 title deeds to various beneficiaries in Bengaluru city limits.In order to implement the urban housing scheme, a total of 1,600 acres have been transferred from the Revenue Department to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, he said. The government, apart from providing land and `3 lakh for construction of houses (`1.5 lakh each from Centre and State), will also act as loan guarantor for loans up to `4 lakhs, he said.

On repeated petitions by various slum-dwellers to regularise their dwellings, he said that the state government was analysing all the laws governing the issue. “The process is on to ascertain how these

localities can be regularised,” he said.

Earlier, Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said that the process of issuing the title deeds to residents living on revenue lands was going on. In rural areas, 1.11 lakh title deeds have been distributed till date

and verification of 81,305 documents was under process, he said.

According to data from Revenue Department, a total of 6,590 beneficiaries will be distributed temporary title deeds, while 3,460 will be given permanent title deeds. The highest number of beneficiaries are from Yelahanka zone, followed by Bengaluru East.