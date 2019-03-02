Home States Karnataka

10,000 SSLC students’ results likely to be put on hold

The process of uploading the IA marks on the portal started on February 15.

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of over 10,000 students from around 400 schools across Karnataka who are preparing to write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC), scheduled to be held from March 21, may not be released.

As school managements that were supposed to upload Internal Assessment (IA) marks on the portal of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), for which Friday 11 am was the deadline, has been delayed. The board has released the list of schools for which the results are going to be held back.
As per information available from the board, of the 14,447 high schools, 400 have not started uploading the IA marks of students. Without these marks, the board cannot update the results.

The process of uploading the IA marks on the portal started on February 15. As per the data, South Bengaluru tops the list, at least 55 schools here have not started the process of uploading the IA marks; second comes Chikodi with 34 such schools, followed, by Mysuru with 26, Dharwad with 22 and Raichur with 21.

However, the school managements have blamed the board for the delay. “We were all uploading through the Students Achievement Tracking System and later the Board asked us to upload it on its portal. This created confusion and delayed the process,” said a representative of a private school.

