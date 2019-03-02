Home States Karnataka

Ex-MLA fined Rs 11 lakh for misleading court

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday imposed exemplary cost of Rs 11 lakh on former MLA and BDA member Sreenivas for playing fraud on the court by obtaining a judgment in his favour while suppressing facts.

Allowing a review petition filed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and petitions filed by Poornaprajna House Building Cooperative Society Ltd and 16 other individuals, Justice Krishna S Dixit observed that Sreenivas had polluted the stream of justice by using law and the judicial process as instruments of fraud.

The total cost of `11 lakh has to be paid by 75-year-old Sreenivas within eight weeks as follows: `2 lakh to Poornaprajna House Building Cooperative Society Ltd, `50,000 each to 16 members of society and `1 lakh to the BDA.

The dispute was over two plots of land in Uttarahalli village. While one plot measuring  37 guntas belonged to Sreenivas, another plot measuring  4.09 acres jointly belonging  to Sreenivas and his brother M K Krishnappa.

Between 1983 and 1999, the Society entered into agreements to buy these plots from Sreenivas and his bother by paying `14.57 lakh through cheque. But the plots were acquired by BDA on October 7, 1999. The Society could not get the land back and applied to BDA for bulk allotment of land in 2008.

However, suppressing these facts, Sreenivas moved the high court and got a judgment in his favour in 2016. The court had ruled that there were lapses in the acquisition under Section 27 of BDA Act and Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for not being executed within the stipulated period.  

Later, it came to light that Sreenivas did not disclose that he had sold the land to the Society and not made the Society and its members, who had bought sites, as parties to the petition.

Strangely, even the state government and BDA too, in their statements of objections, had not mentioned these facts.

Karnataka High Court

