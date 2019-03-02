Fire under control, patrolling intensified in Bandipur

By Express News Service

MYSURU/ CHAMARAJANAGAR: With the fire under control, and no fresh incident reported at Bandipur National Park in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, forest personnel have started regularly patrolling the woods.

As a precautionary measure, patrolling has been intensified with both personnel and camp elephants pressed into service.T Balachandra, who recently took charge as the conservator and field director of Project Tiger, Bandipur, told The New Indian Express, “In all, 400 watchers, 100 camp-watchers along with NDRF personnel are patrolling the forest. In addition to this, patrolling on elephant is also being done with eight camp elephants pressed into service. That apart, 11 fire tenders are still stationed.”

Training of volunteers

Plans are afoot to train 200 volunteers in fire-fighting methods. It is being mulled to organise training sessions for 50 each in different batches from March 7.The focus will be on imparting fire-fighting skills using rubbers and tree branches that is currently deployed to beat the fire. In the existing scenario, though there is no dearth of volunteers, what they lack is required skills.

On the area of forest lost in fire, the officer said, “According to the satellite images, a vast extent of 4,119.7 hectares of forest cover is lost, including 400 hectares of revenue land that is mostly spread in Kundakere range.

Except the revenue land, 80 per cent of the forest is damaged owing to ground fire and remaining due to crown fire, where tree branches caught fire.”

Safari resumes

The safari was resumed on Friday, after a gap of six days.About 98 people were ferried during the morning safari and over 100 people were taken in the evening, Balachandra said. Following the fire that intensified on the night of February 22, safari had been cancelled from February 23 to 28, Balachandra added.