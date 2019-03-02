Home States Karnataka

Government agrees to fee hike for UG engineering courses

The candidates aspiring to get UG engineering courses have to pay more for 2019-20 academic year as the Government agreed to increase the fee by 10 per cent.

Published: 02nd March 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd of students

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The candidates aspiring to get UG engineering courses have to pay more for 2019-20 academic year as the Government agreed to increase the fee by 10 per cent.

Following the detailed meeting with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association on Saturday and a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister it has agreed to give 10 per cent hike.

However, the minister for higher education GT Devegowda said the association demanded 15 per cent but the officials convinced them to 10 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UG engineering courses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp