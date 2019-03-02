Government agrees to fee hike for UG engineering courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The candidates aspiring to get UG engineering courses have to pay more for 2019-20 academic year as the Government agreed to increase the fee by 10 per cent.

Following the detailed meeting with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association on Saturday and a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister it has agreed to give 10 per cent hike.

However, the minister for higher education GT Devegowda said the association demanded 15 per cent but the officials convinced them to 10 per cent.