Home States Karnataka

Hampi Utsav kicks off today

While a main structure has been set up at Ediru Basavanna, two other stages have been constructed at Virupaksha temple and Kadalekalu Ganesha.

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

HAMPI: After several delays, Hampi Utsav is finally happening.The protests staged  by people of Ballari over the last couple of months have paid off finally, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site has turned colourful, with monuments being lit up to host the event, which begins on Saturday.

However, this year, the event has been made shorter by one day, and the number of stages erected for the festival has been reduced to five, from the nine stages that were prepared during the previous edition in 2017.

While a main structure has been set up at Ediru Basavanna, two other stages have been constructed at Virupaksha temple and Kadalekalu Ganesha. There’s one stage enroute to Rathankoota, and Mahànvami Dibba is where visitors will be able to enjoy the for light and sound show.

Visitors, who shivered in the cold when the Hampi Utsav was held in November on previous occasions, will now have to brave the summer heat, which has already set in, with temperature soaring to 38°C on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp