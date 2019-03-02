Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections will be over in next seven weeks: B S Yeddyurappa

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Yeddyurappa

BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa (File Photo | Shriram B N)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said Lok Sabha election will be declared anytime and the entire process will be over in the next seven weeks. Addressing party workers in Bengaluru, he said they all need to work full time to win over 22 out of 28 seats to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again.

“If the party has to win over 300 seats, we have to ensure that the party wins over 22 seats in the state, and for that you all have to devote full time to party work,” he said.“In last four-and-half years, PM Modi has not taken rest for even a single day. We need to work hard to make him the PM again, as he is working to make India one of the most progressive countries in the world,” the BJP leader said. “Modi has managed to isolate Pakistan in the international community and also put pressure on that country to release the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan,” he said.

On Saturday, the BJP workers in all assembly segments will take out a bike rally with over 1,000 bikes in each constituency. “It is a big programme and if it is successful, it will enter into the Guinness Book of World Records. Workers must ensure its success,” he added.

Yeddyurappa said he will not rest till elections are over and continue to visit different constituencies. “Many leaders from different parties want to join the party and our party leaders should keep that in mind to strengthen the BJP at the booth level,” he said and emphasised the need to strengthen different wings of the party, including SC/ST wing, backward classes wing and the women’s wing. “If we all work together, we can win over 22 seats,” he added.

Comments

