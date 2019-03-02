Home States Karnataka

PU exam commences, two ‘cheating’ cases reported

Two instances of malpractice were reported on the first day of second year Pre University exams in Ramanagara district — one each in the Physics paper and Economics.

PU students complete one last round of revision before entering the examination hall at government college in Basavanagudi | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two instances of malpractice were reported on the first day of second year Pre University exams in Ramanagara district — one each in the Physics paper and Economics. Apart from this, most students who appeared for both subject papers said they were easy and there were no out-of-syllabus questions this year.

Babu B economics lecturer at Seshadripuram Pre University College at Magadi Road in the city said, “The paper was easy and we felt it was set keeping the average scorers in mind. There were no out-of-syllabus questions that appeared.”

Professor Ratnakar KG, Head of Department, Physics, BASE Bengaluru centre, said that even though the question paper was fair and most questions were within the syllabus, one question was problematic, “ Question number 29 in the paper reads, ‘Derive an expression for magnetic field at a point’ it should have been, ‘intensity of a magnetic field’,” he explained.

Sumanth K, a student who appeared for the Economics paper, said, “This is a tough subject for me and I was expecting a difficult paper. Surprisingly, it was easy and I think I can score more than 70 marks.”
Abhigna Rao, who attended the Physics exam said, “It was a very easy paper and there were no confusions, no out of syllabus questions, and the paper was not even lengthy. Most of us are confident of securing above 60 marks.”

A scribe helps a visually challenged girl write her 2nd PU exam in
Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

Students make allegations

Hundreds of students who were denied an examination admission ticket, due to shortage of attendance, requested the department to give the admission ticket to them. But they were denied the ticket. Students made allegations against the principals of some of the colleges, saying that they took money from them promising them a hall ticket. The director of the department, PC Jaffer said, “In case of attendance shortage, admission ticket will not be issued and if any principal or authority has promised to provide the same, it is wrong. The list of students with attendance shortage is announced in colleges.”

