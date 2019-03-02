Home States Karnataka

Undeterred after losing leg, Mangaluru girl faces exam

The student of St Agnes PU College lived through a nightmare when she came under a train, and had to undergo a leg amputation. But  Fathima was not ready to give up on her studies.

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Fathima Suzana writes her second PUC exams | RajeshShettyBallalbagh

By Arockiaraj Johnbosco
Express News Service

MANGALURU: At first glance, Fathima Suzana appeared like any other Second PU student when she took the first examination on Friday. However, what sets her apart is her grit and determination to appear in the exams, even after surviving death by a whisker just a few months back.

Fathima used to take a short-cut near a railway crossing to avoid peak hour traffic.  On October 29, she took the short cut as usual. As she rushed to cross the tracks while a train approached, she fell down. Seconds later, she came under the wheels of the train, and sustained grievous injuries on her leg and hip.

PU student

