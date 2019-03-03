28 teams take part in Smart India Hackathon 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: At least 250 students of 28 teams from educational institutions in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Chandigarh and other parts of the country are part of the finale of the third edition of Smart India Hackathon (Software edition). The event is being held at NITK in Suratkal, on Saturday and Sunday.

During their 36-hour-long hackathon, the students will work on 28 problem statements of the healthcare industry and deriving solutions for them. The hackathon has seen 2 lakh students from 2,235 institutions participating in the event. The participants have to work on coming up with innovative solutions for 530 problem statements that were put forth by 18 ministries and 95 industry organisations.

For this hackathon, the industries and private players were also brought in with their problems and private companies would be sponsoring the prizes for winners, he said. The participants started the hackathon session. Their 36 hours have been scheduled into several slots with brief training sessions and half-an-hour of recreational activity at midnight and yoga session on the next day.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to connect with all the nodal centres on Saturday when he will interact with the participants through video-conferencing.