Congress woman brandishes sword at birthday bash

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A woman Congress party worker and follower of Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi is being trolled on social networking sites for cutting her birthday cake with a sword. Her photo went viral where she is seen brandishing the sword soon after cutting the cake. Amira Desai from Islampur, Hukkeri taluk celebrated her birthday in a quirky style on Saturday, and her photos are now on various social media platforms.

According to sources, Desai is a follower of Jarkiholi and actively involved in party activities at Yamakanmardi constituency. Sources said, Desai took pride of the celebration and asked her followers to click photos of her and circulate them online.

The incident came close on the heels of a similar birthday celebration organised by BJP leader Nikhil Murkute, who was arrested after cutting his cake with a sword flanked by Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake. Allegations are rife in Yamakanmardi that Desai often creates needless problems for innocent people riding on the support of political leaders. A case has been booked under IPC section 25A/1 Arms Act.