Government services at your doorstep: CM H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday launched ‘Jana Sevaka’ - a governance initiative to provides services at the doorsteps of citizens. The pilot project was launched at Bagalakunte in Bengaluru.

After launching the project, Kumaraswamy said people no longer have to go to government offices for caste certificate, income certificate, land records, health cards, senior citizens cards and other services. He also announced the helpline number (080-44554455) for availing Jana Sevaka.

After launching the project, he went around the locality on a bike with a local leader and asked people to make use of the new initiative.