Home States Karnataka

Hampi Utsav kicks off, but sees tepid public response

The two-day Hampi Utsav 2018-19 was off to a colourful start on Saturday. But the event failed to evoke a good response from people despite efforts by the district administration.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors admire a sand art at Hampi Utsav on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HAMPI: The two-day Hampi Utsav 2018-19 was off to a colourful start on Saturday. But the event failed to evoke a good response from people despite efforts by the district administration.The enthusiasm usually associated with annual event was clearly missing on the inaugural day. The streets leading to Virupaksha Bazaar from Queen’s Bath, where two stages, including the main one, have been erected near Ediru Basavanna, was almost empty, except for weekend tourists. 

The police personnel, who were stationed in space of every 200-500 metres, appeared to outnumber the visitors. The summer heat which has set in since last week of February also appeared to have contributed to the poor turnup, as many preferred to stay away from the event. The mercury levels soared to 35 degrees Celsius by Saturday afternoon. Even the Shobha Yatra organised to mark the inauguration of the utsav appeared dull with a small turnout although the district administration had declared a holiday on Saturday. 

Many believed that in addition to the summer, the ongoing PU-II examinations and the upcoming SSLC examinations too resulted in the lacklustre public response. Ballari District In-charge Minister D K Shivakumar inaugurated the Utsav. His ministerial colleagues Parameshwar Naik and Tukaram and MLCs Allam Veerabhadrappa and K C Kondaiah, MP V S Ugrappa and MLA Somashekar Reddy were also present on the occasion.

The event is featuring 3,000 artistes, 204 shows and 80 Vasanth Vaibhav programmes. Art and photography, flower and fruit and agriculture produce exhibitions have also been organised as part of the utsav.The sand art, a new event at Hampi Utsav, has been attracting more people than any other exhibition. The monuments of Hampi — Sasive Kalu Ganapa, Ugra Narasimha, Lotus Mahal, Stone Chariot, Elephant Stable and others - have ‘come up’ at a single location in Hampi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hampi Utsav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp