MLA Ganesh shifted to hospital from jail

Suspended Congress MLA J N Ganesh has been shifted to Victoria hospital from the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail due to medical issues.

Published: 03rd March 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended Congress MLA J N Ganesh has been shifted to Victoria hospital from the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail due to medical issues. Ganesh was arrested by the Ramnagara police on charges of assaulting MLA Anand Singh at a resort near Bidadi on January 20 and on February 21, he was sent to judicial custody. 

Meanwhile, video footage of Singh holding the collar of Ganesh during the brawl went viral on Saturday and Singh can be seen questioning Ganesh over an issue in an aggressive voice. A senior prison officer said Ganesh has been shifted to Victoria hospital as he claimed that he is has hernia and has developed kidney stones.  

Based on the medical report, he was shifted to Victoria hospital on Thursday and doctors have yet to decide when he will be discharged. City Armed Reserve police have been deployed at the ward where Ganesh is being treated.It is said the chief judicial magistrate court in Ramanagar on Saturday issued a notice to Bidadi police to file objection, if any, as Ganesh’s advocate has filed a bail application. 

