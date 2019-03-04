All railway stations till Mysuru are now Wi-Fi enabled

Home States Karnataka

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways, has turned these railways stations into free Wi-Fi zones.

BENGALURU: On Bengaluru-Mysuru railway section, all stations are now Wi-Fi enabled. This will help passengers at 17 stations, including Bengaluru City, Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Mysuru, Nayandahalla, Hejjala, Settihalli, Hanakere, Yeliyur, Byadarahall, Pandavapura and Nagenahalli, stay connected to free internet while waiting for the train.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways, has turned these railways stations into free Wi-Fi zones. Wi-Fi services to passengers are being provided under ‘RailWire,’ the retail broadband initiative of RailTel. Designed to offer users the best internet experience, RailWire Wi-Fi will be available to any person who has a smartphone with working mobile connection for KYC considerations.

The 138-km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru railway section is an important section of Indian Railways considering heavy tourist traffic. Also, the upcoming Disaster Management Institute of Indian Railways is connected to the Hejjala station on this section,which makes the Wi-Fi facility more useful.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager RS Saxena told The New Indian Express, “In January, the total user logins at these 17 stations were 3,16,157 with total aggregated data consumption of 109.757 TB. Also, once the upcoming Disaster Management Institute of Indian Railways at Hejjala starts functioning, the Wi-Fi at station will be more significant as the footfall of this station will rise exponentially.”

Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, said, “We have completed work of providing high speed Wi-Fi at 831 stations across India with 8+ million unique users per month. We are expecting to cross the milestone of installing Wi-Fi at 1,000 stations in another 10 days. RailWire Wi-Fi at railway stations is one of the largest and fastest public Wi-Fi networks of the world.”

 

