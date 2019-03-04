Home States Karnataka

Anti-Terrorism Squad to come up in 5 Karnataka cities soon

Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad police commissionerates will have one ATS unit each to crack down on sleeper cells and other terrorism-related activities.

Published: 04th March 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka police

Image of Karnataka police personnel used for representational purpose (File photo | Nagesh Polali/EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to tackle terrorism in the state, police have decided to set up an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in each of the five police commissionerates in Karnataka. Soon, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad police commissionerates will have one ATS unit each to crack down on sleeper cells and other terrorism-related activities.

Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelmani N Raju has issued directions to the commissionerates concerned to take immediate steps to set up the ATS at the earliest. The DG & IGP has also directed that the ATS should be headed by an officer not below the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and there should be a dedicated number of staff in each team.

Following the direction, senior police officers have initiated the process and it is likely that the ATS will be ready by the end of this month to operate. “Intelligence gathering and operations will be the two important aspects of the ATS. All the ATSs will exchange information with the State Intelligence and Internal Security Division (ISD) on a regular basis,” an official said.

In Bengaluru, the ATS will operate under the Central Crime Branch (CCB). “We are discussing to bring the ATS under ACP (Special Enquiry) of the CCB, and there will be an exclusive team of 8-10 staff, including a police inspector, under him,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.

All these days, at the state level, the Centre for Counter Terrorism attached to the ISD was dealing with issues related to terrorism. At city and district levels, there was no exclusive staff for the job and other officers were given additional charge. “But now, a full-fledged team will work in the ATS in commissionerates and it will be much more effective as the focus is clear and there will be proper flow of information,” a senior official in the CCB said.

It is said inputs from intelligence agencies about probable terrorism related activities and presence of sleeper cells have prompted the state police to act swiftly in setting up the ATS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
terrorism Anti-Terrorism Squad Karnataka Anti-Terrorism Squad Karnataka ATS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp