Bakery owner charged with sedition for 'I stand by Pakistan army' Facebook post

On Saturday the mob went to Madiwala where the Plaza bakery is located and started damaging the shop.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men vandalized a small bakery in Madiwala on Saturday afternoon after the bakery owner, Abdul Saleem, posted a message on social media with the picture of a Pakistani soldier and the message, "I stand by Pakistan army." The bakery belongs to his brother Muneer, who was arrested in Kerala on Sunday.

On Saturday the mob went to Madiwala where the Plaza bakery is located and started damaging the shop. Soon after the incident Madiwala police filed a suo-motu case against the brothers under various sections including sedition and a case of rioting was filed against the mob based on a complaint by the building owner. 

However, no member of the mob has been arrested so far.  Saleem is also still at large. Muneer, who hails from Kerala started the bakery at fourth Link Road in Madiwala a few years ago and Abdul Saleem was taking care of the bakery.

