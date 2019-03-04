Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav submits resignation, may join BJP on Wednesday

Jadhav met the speaker at his residence in Addakal of Srinivasapura Taluk, the day of Maha Shivarathri around 9:45.A.M and submitted his resignation, sources said.

Published: 04th March 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:58 PM

MLA Umesh jadhav riding a bullock cart on the occasion of Kaara Hunnime at Chincholi on Thursday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service
KOLAR: Chincholi Congress MLA Umesh G Jadhav, who was keeping himself away from Congress meetings as well as the assembly sessions in recent times, submitted his resignation to State Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Monday around 9:45 A.M.

Jadhav also took blessings from Ramesh Kumar's wife by touching her feet. It may be recalled that Jadhav had even not attended the Congress Legisaltive Party Meeting chaired by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing health reasons.

Jadhav, who appears to have sided with the rebel faction led by Ramesh Jarkiholi which threatened to topple the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, is a two-time MLA from Chincholi in Kalbyrgi district, a bastion of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jadhav was reportedly unhappy with the "autocratic" style of Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge.

Sources close to Jadhav told PTI he intends to join the BJP on Wednesday.

Commenting on the legislator's exit, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said Jadhav was doing "drama" by promising to remain loyal to the party.

"He shouldn't forget that whatever he's today is because of Congress. Anyone can come and go but the party will remain forever," Rao told reporters.

He asserted that the other Congress MLAs will remain with the party.

The Congress previously urged the Speaker to take action against Jadhav and three other rebels after they failed to attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting last month.

The speaker is yet to take a call on that.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said Jadhav had ruined his career by quitting the party as the speaker is yet to take a decision on his disqualification.

"Once disqualified, he cannot contest elections," Khandre said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

TAGS
Chincholi Congress MLA Umesh G Jadhav Umesh Jadhav

