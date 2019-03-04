Home States Karnataka

IISc launches online database of plants

This online database draws on the information available in the herbarium — a collection of dried, pressed plant specimens and their associated data housed at CES

Published: 04th March 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nature enthusiasts will now have free access to peer-reviewed information on over 10,000 species of plants from peninsular India, thanks to the Digital Flora of Peninsular India, a website developed by Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES).

An IISc release on Sunday said the website was launched here on Saturday by Lakshmi Narayanan, CEO of Cognizant Technologies, and Kameswara Rao, retired chair of the Department of Botany and Sericulture, Bangalore University. The duo has been instrumental in promoting this initiative: Narayanan, recently, made a personal contribution to this cause and Kameswara Rao chaired the database’s peer-reviewing committee.

Addressing the gathering through a video call, K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, congratulated Rao and his team. He suggested that they also bring out the website in Kannada. In response, Rohini Balakrishnan, the Chair of CES, assured him that bringing out the website in multiple languages was on the cards.

This online database draws on the information available in the herbarium — a collection of dried, pressed plant specimens and their associated data housed at CES, the release said. The herbarium was founded by botanist CJ Saldanha, who collected these specimens from Karnataka’s flora.

With the database in place, Rao and his team will gather information on plant diversity from parts of north-central India, including Chhattisgarh. People can also make suggestions at the website http://flora-peninsula-indica.ces.iisc.ac.in/

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp