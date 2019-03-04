Mysuru: Muslim man spends a portion of his retirement money on Ganesha temple

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A Muslim man has won hearts by spending a portion of his retirement benefits to construct a Ganesha temple on Chamarajnagar-Sathyamanagalam road. Rehman (60) has also taken the responsibility of bearing the cost for the puja organised during the first 48 days at the temple.

The temple was built decades ago by the Irrigation Department near the sluice gates at the Chikkahole reservoir located on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. When the Ganesha idol at the temple was stolen twice by miscreants, it perturbed Rehman, who worked as a valve operator and guard at the reservoir. Rehman said he then had a dream in which he was told to install a Ganesha idol. He convinced the authorities to get a temple built at the entrance of the reservoir. “I took people’s help in constructing the Ganesha temple in three months,” he added. Senior officers, impressed by Rehman’s resolve, extended financial support to procure the Ganesha and Navagraha idols.

They also helped bring priests from Srikanteshwara temple to install the Ganesha idol, perform homa and distribute prasadam on February 7. Rehman made it a point to be present with his family and friends when a special pooja was held that morning.

“I don’t know about others, but I have done what I wished to do. All faiths preach humanity, love and compassion,” said Rehman. The Chikkahole reservoir was constructed in 1957 to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the local villagers.

The officials then installed a Ganesha idol on the premises. As the dam was breached due to heavy rains, the state government built a new reservoir in 1985, shifting the sluice gates, and also making provisions to direct the excess water towards the Suvarnavathi reservoir nearby, which would meet the needs of people in Chamrajnagar and Yalandur taluk. A small temple was constructed then. However, the idol was targeted by thieves more than once, and the culprits could not be traced.

Now, the temple will remain open on Monday and Friday during pooja times, and during festivals. In the interest of the safety of the reservoir, the gates of the temple will be closed to the public on other days. Rehman, who was in charge of monitoring the gauge at the reservoir, thanks everybody who supported him in his endeavour to get it constructed.

“I believe in brotherhood and I have earned the affection of people, cutting across religion and caste. I am happy that I got the temple constructed,” Rehman said, adding that the temple was built near the security room so that no further mischief or theft is attempted.