Veerashaiva-Lingayats in government service being cornered, says BS Yeddyurappa

He was addressing a gathering during the 10th State level Convention of the Karnataka State Veerashaiva-Lingayat Employees Welfare Association.

Published: 04th March 2019 05:26 AM

Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday alleged that the government employees belonging to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community have been marginalised for the past five years, that the present government has turned a deaf ear to their woes.

Addressing a gathering during the 10th State level Convention of the Karnataka State Veerashaiva-Lingayat Employees Welfare Association here, Yeddyurappa — a Lingayat strongman — said, “Be it recruitments or transfers, those on the government roll are deliberately being ignored despite being capable. I have taken a serious note of that.”

Speaking to media persons later, Yeddyurappa said, “It doesn’t behove the government to create a disparity on the basis of caste, especially at a time when officials are being transferred. The CM and his cabinet are responsible for administering justice to every community. The government should take corrective measures and I will also make attempts in this regard in my capacity as the opposition leader.”

