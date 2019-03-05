Home States Karnataka

Karnataka boy’s unique demand: Tell my parents to cut my hair

The parents put a condition that the boy’s hair has to be cut at the Goddess Renukadevi Temple in Saundatti, Belagavi district, where they had made the vow.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: It was nothing less than a life-changing moment for this 16-year-old boy from a village in Gadag when he could finally let go of his hair grown for over two years. According to a vow made by his parents to a Goddess, the boy was neither supposed to cut his hair nor wash it. This kind of practice — called devara jade (God’s plait) in Kannada — is rampant in many parts of north Karnataka.

However, “relief” was in sight for the boy after Child Welfare Committee officials visited the village for a legal awareness programme last week. After the function, the boy appealed to the officials to convince his parents to allow him to cut his hair as he was being outcast in society as well as in his school.

However, it was not easy for the officials to convince his parents though they had assured the boy of cutting his hair. The parents put a condition that the boy’s hair has to be cut at the Goddess Renukadevi Temple in Saundatti, Belagavi district, where they had made the vow. Accordingly, the boy was taken to the temple and his hair was cut.

“The boy is happy and now can concentrate on his exams. He was feeling bad all these months as his friends were avoiding him. As his hair was not washed for years, there was a foul smell emanating from it and people were avoiding him,” a Child Welfare Committee official said. “We request people in Gadag, Dharwad and Belagavi districts to shun such practices that are unscientific and cause harm to the individual, especially  children,” the official added. “It was a bold move by the boy,” said a villager. “He was feeling irritated with his long hair ... he was not ready to follow any superstitious belief. The daring of the boy really surprised us,” the villager added.  Malleshappa Sudi, a social activist, said that there are still many parents who ask their children to grow their hair “for the welfare of the family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
devara jade Child Welfare Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp