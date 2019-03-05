Karnataka boy’s unique demand: Tell my parents to cut my hair

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: It was nothing less than a life-changing moment for this 16-year-old boy from a village in Gadag when he could finally let go of his hair grown for over two years. According to a vow made by his parents to a Goddess, the boy was neither supposed to cut his hair nor wash it. This kind of practice — called devara jade (God’s plait) in Kannada — is rampant in many parts of north Karnataka.

However, “relief” was in sight for the boy after Child Welfare Committee officials visited the village for a legal awareness programme last week. After the function, the boy appealed to the officials to convince his parents to allow him to cut his hair as he was being outcast in society as well as in his school.

However, it was not easy for the officials to convince his parents though they had assured the boy of cutting his hair. The parents put a condition that the boy’s hair has to be cut at the Goddess Renukadevi Temple in Saundatti, Belagavi district, where they had made the vow. Accordingly, the boy was taken to the temple and his hair was cut.

“The boy is happy and now can concentrate on his exams. He was feeling bad all these months as his friends were avoiding him. As his hair was not washed for years, there was a foul smell emanating from it and people were avoiding him,” a Child Welfare Committee official said. “We request people in Gadag, Dharwad and Belagavi districts to shun such practices that are unscientific and cause harm to the individual, especially children,” the official added. “It was a bold move by the boy,” said a villager. “He was feeling irritated with his long hair ... he was not ready to follow any superstitious belief. The daring of the boy really surprised us,” the villager added. Malleshappa Sudi, a social activist, said that there are still many parents who ask their children to grow their hair “for the welfare of the family.”