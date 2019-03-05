Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Coalition seat-sharing talks end in stalemate

According to sources, JD(S) would like to keep Hassan and Mandya where it has sitting parliamentarians, but it also insisted that the seats with Congress parliamentarians be brought to the negotiation

Published: 05th March 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka ruling alliance

(Left to right) AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal, JD(S) National General Secretary Danish Ali, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, CM Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwara at the coordination committee meeting on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress-JD(S) coordination committee meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah to discuss the Lok Sabha seat-sharing ended in a stalemate, with neither side agreeing to the other’s position. Now, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda are likely to take the call on seat-sharing by March 10.

The meeting at Kumara Krupa guest house in Bengaluru was attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, JD(S) National General Secretary Danish Ali, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and AICC General-Secretary K C Venugopal. It ended with neither side saying yes to the other side or the contentious issues discussed.

According to sources, JD(S) would like to keep Hassan and Mandya where it has sitting parliamentarians, but it also insisted that the seats with Congress parliamentarians be brought to the negotiation table. JD(S) is insisting that Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Raichur with sitting Congress parliamentarians be discussed.

Both sides are now waiting for the next round of discussions, which according to Siddaramaiah, will be held between Congress and JD(S) national presidents - Rahul Gandhi and H D Deve Gowda.Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said, “The talks are going in the right direction and if we unitedly fight, we can win 20 plus seats.’’ Both K C Venugopal and Siddaramaiah confirmed and said that JD(S) has asked for 12 of the 28 seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-JD(S) alliance Lok Sabha seat-sharing JD(S) Siddaramaiah Karnataka Congress Lok sabha polls 2019 Opposition unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp