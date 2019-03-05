Man hacks Facebook account to share pro-Pakistan post

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It has come to light that a Facebook account was hacked by a resident of Raibag taluk to share a pro-Pakistan post.

A few days ago, Mohammad Shafi Benne from Ramdurg was taken into police custody on charges of sharing a pro-Pakistan post on his Facebook wall. But police later found that it was his friend, from Raibag taluk, Nagaraj Mali who actually posted it on Mohammad Shafi Benne’s Facebook wall.

He had posted a message that said, ‘Jai Pakistan hamara jai ashok anna hamara ramdurg don hamara’ on March 1. Benne himself had lodged a complaint with the police contending that his Facebook account was hacked and someone else posted from it.