PM Modi to inaugurate BU hostel for North Eastern students 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the hostel constructed by Bangalore University, at its Jnana Bharati campus, for students from North Eastern states.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the hostel constructed by Bangalore University, at its Jnana Bharati campus, for students from North Eastern states. He will inaugurating it via a digital medium from Kalaburagi, on March 6.

The hostel is built for girl students from North East, who are pursuing various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in BU. The 5.5 acre land in which the hostel is constructed can accommodate over 2,000 students. It has been constructed in association with the North Eastern Council. However over 25 per cent of the seats at this hostel will be reserved for local students.

This initiative was taken after students from Arunachal Pradesh were attacked in New Delhi in 2014. Following similar incidents, the North Eastern Council approached Bangalore University authorities and requested for land at BU campus.

A look at BU CAMPUS hostel

■ Estimated cost: Rs 13 crore
■ Menu will be decided after the inauguration and will probably be North Eastern
■ Free accommodation
■ CCTVs will be installed
■ Hostel entry, exit timings will be fixed
■ Monitoring committee will be set up

TAGS
Bangalore University Bangalore University hostel BU hostel BU hostel for North Eastern students

