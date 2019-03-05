Not surprised by Jadhav’s decision to quit, says Priyank

Home States Karnataka

In an interview with The New Indian Express on Monday, Priyank said he was not surprised by Umesh Jadhav’s decision to resign from the party and join the BJP for LS polls.

Published: 05th March 2019

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
KALABURAGI: While Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge is making all efforts to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, his minister son Priyank Kharge is set to take complete care of his father’s election campaigning. In an interview with The New Indian Express on Monday, Priyank said he was not surprised by Umesh Jadhav’s decision to resign from the party and join the BJP for LS polls.

What do you think about Umesh Jadhav’s decision ?
Jadhav’s decision to resign has not surprised me. He had been incommunicado for the last two months. Congress leaders and even the media could not get in touch with him. Jadhav’s brother became his spokesperson and he had said several times that Jadhav would contest against my father. Anybody can contest the elections. Let him contest too so that he can check the mandate of the voters.

Will he have any impact on Mallikarjun Kharge’s chances of winning?
Hundreds of people like Umesh Jadhav join the Congress and later quit the party. Congress is a strong party with a great history and nobody can defeat it. My father is a disciplined soldier of the party and will continue to be the same in future too. The BJP might have a vote bank in Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency but Congress’ base is strong there.

What are the factors that work in Mallikarjun Kharge’s favour in this election?
Achievements are our plus points. We are asking people to vote for Congress only after seeing the work done by us. My father’s role in bringing amendment to Article 371J for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region is unforgettable. Because of this amendment, thousands of youths are getting admissions in professional colleges as well as employment. Most of the irrigation projects were completed because of his efforts. Bringing Central University of Karnataka to Kalaburagi, bringing ESIC Medical Complex, making all efforts to make Kalaburagi airport functional are some of his  other achievements. Voters will vote for development and not for divisive forces.

