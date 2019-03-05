Home States Karnataka

People don’t want Kharges: Umesh Jadhav

It is a war between a common man and a giant. I am sure of defeating the giant with my humility towards the voters who are our real masters.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav, who resigned from the Congress to join the BJP, said there is an anti-Congress and anti-Kharge wave in Kalaburagi and added that this will help him in the Lok Sabha elections. Jadhav said that he is confident of defeating Congress heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge. Excerpts

Why did you decide to quit Congress ahead of the LS polls?
I was fed up with the coalition government’s attitude in Chincholi constituency, which I represented. My proposals for the development of the constituency were neglected. Also, senior Congress leaders from the district, including Mallikarjun Kharge and his minister son Priyank Kharge, not only neglected me but also insulted me by making me wait for hours together when I went to meet them. I am sure that people are tired with the attitude of both the Kharges. This is the reason why people will certainly vote for a change and that change is me.

What do you think will work for you in the LS polls?
People are aware of my family background and the social service done by me. My father Gopal Jadhav was a freedom fighter and even built a hostel for students. I was serving as a government doctor before 2013. I resigned from the post so that I can be of service to people. In my first tenure as an MLA, I have done a lot for the people of Chincholi.

What do you feel about facing Mallikarjun Kharge?
It is a war between a common man and a giant. I am sure of defeating the giant with my humility towards the voters who are our real masters. There is an anti-Congress and an anti-Kharge wave in the entire Kalaburagi and this will certainly help me.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp