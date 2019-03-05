People don’t want Kharges: Umesh Jadhav

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav, who resigned from the Congress to join the BJP, said there is an anti-Congress and anti-Kharge wave in Kalaburagi and added that this will help him in the Lok Sabha elections. Jadhav said that he is confident of defeating Congress heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge. Excerpts

Why did you decide to quit Congress ahead of the LS polls?

I was fed up with the coalition government’s attitude in Chincholi constituency, which I represented. My proposals for the development of the constituency were neglected. Also, senior Congress leaders from the district, including Mallikarjun Kharge and his minister son Priyank Kharge, not only neglected me but also insulted me by making me wait for hours together when I went to meet them. I am sure that people are tired with the attitude of both the Kharges. This is the reason why people will certainly vote for a change and that change is me.

What do you think will work for you in the LS polls?

People are aware of my family background and the social service done by me. My father Gopal Jadhav was a freedom fighter and even built a hostel for students. I was serving as a government doctor before 2013. I resigned from the post so that I can be of service to people. In my first tenure as an MLA, I have done a lot for the people of Chincholi.

What do you feel about facing Mallikarjun Kharge?

It is a war between a common man and a giant. I am sure of defeating the giant with my humility towards the voters who are our real masters. There is an anti-Congress and an anti-Kharge wave in the entire Kalaburagi and this will certainly help me.