Karnataka struggles to reclaim engineering seats

According to experts, the only option before the colleges is an affidavit by the state government to be submitted to AICTE assuring that the deficiencies identified would be rectified.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) denied admissions and reduced the intake at some government engineering colleges, the government is struggling to get back 468 undergraduate seats for the coming academic year at 11 government engineering colleges. There are a total of out of 2,400 seats.

To get the seats back, B S Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary of the state Higher Education Department, wrote to AICTE chairman and even met him in New Delhi recently. “They asked us to submit documents related to the deficiencies. We will do this and I am confident of getting these seats back,” Kumar said.  
The evaluation was carried out by the committees at two levels with the second committee giving colleges the chance to appeal the decision.

According to experts, the only option before the colleges is an affidavit by the state government to be submitted to AICTE assuring that the deficiencies identified would be rectified. Members who have headed the expert committees told TNIE that if the government did not act on improving conditions, there were chances of recommending closure of these colleges.

