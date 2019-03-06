Congress-JD(S) alliance: Deve Gowda, Rahul Gandhi to finalise seat matrix

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All eyes will be on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda when they sit down for talks to finalize seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi on Wednesday. After two initial rounds of talks between the coalition partners, the Congress and JD(S) presidents are likely to thrash out all contentious issues. The JD(S) is demanding 12 of 28 LS seats in the state, and Gowda is likely to strike a hard bargain: he may agree to fewer seats, but will want most of them in South Karnataka, which would cause a great deal of heartburn among Congress leaders in the region.

Sources said the JD(S) supremo will demand 12 seats, including four held by Congress MPs. Apart from Hassan and Mandya, currently held by the regional party, the JD(S) is keen to get Bengaluru North, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Chitradurga, and is also likely to ask for Raichur and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

“Winnability should be the only criteria, and keeping that in mind, the JD(S) will ask for some seats that are currently held by the Congress,” said sources. It will not be an easy task for the Congress high command to give up any seat currently held by its party MP, as the party had won the 2014 elections despite a massive Modi wave sweeping the country.

A senior Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had promised their sitting MPs that the alliance with JD(S) would not disturb their seats. “We hope the party high command doesn’t accept the demand to give up seats held by sitting MPs,” said a Congress leader.Sources said the Congress has almost accepted the JD(S) demand to give up Mysuru, Bengaluru North and Shivamogga, apart from Mandya and Hassan. Gowda is likely to contest from either Bengaluru North or Mysuru, while his grandson Prajwal Revanna is likely to contest from Hassan.

The former PM, however, stated that he had not taken any decision on contesting elections or from which constituency. Highly placed sources do not rule out the possibility of Gowda seeking re-election from his home turf, Hassan. The Congress president, too, is unlikely to budge as the party has extended support to H D Kumaraswamy to become chief minister, with the only objective to get the regional party’s full support during the Lok Sabha polls. Rahul will try to leverage that to the party’s advantage during Wednesday’s talks.

The first round of talks was held between the state presidents of both parties, and in the second round, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had discussed seat-sharing with Kumaraswamy and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali. Though Congress leaders wanted to talk to Gowda, the JD(S) had insisted that Gowda being the national president of the party, would talk only to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The JD(S) felt that it was easier to deal with Rahul than leaders like Siddaramaiah.

Differences in JD(S) over Nikhil’s candidature

JD(S) youth wing general secretary Kranthi Simha has expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy not nurturing youth leaders from Mandya district. Simha announced that he will

contest the elections. “How long should JD(S) leaders remain party workers?” he asked. He said he will educate people about the family politics of JD(S), which is a betrayal of the loyal party workers.