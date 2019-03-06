Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha polls: JDS chief Deve Gowda meets Rahul Gandhi, asks for 10 seats in Karnataka

AICC's general secretary in Karnataka K C Venugopal and JDS national general secretary Danish Ali were present at the meeting.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets former Prime Minister and Janata Dal S leader HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence in New Delhi Wednesday March 6 2019. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scaling down his party's demand, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda Wednesday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to allot at least 10 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka to his party.

The Janata Dal (Secular) had earlier demanded that it be given 12 seats to contest.

After Gandhi met the former prime minister at the latter's residence, the JDS said the seat-sharing agreement is likely to be finalised shortly and will be announced by March 10.

At the two-hour meeting, Gandhi and Deve Gowda broadly discussed seat sharing in Karnataka, the prevailing political situation in the country and the need for opposition unity.

AICC's general secretary in Karnataka K C Venugopal and JDS national general secretary Danish Ali were present at the meeting.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls 2019: Easy electoral debut unlikely for Nikhil Gowda​

"Gandhi discussed about seat sharing in Karnataka. This is the first such discussion between the two parties. Earlier, I had asked for 12 seats. At the meeting, I requested Rahulji to give at least 10 seats to the JDS," Gowda told reporters.

Asserting that the objective of the pre-poll alliance is to win the elections, Gowda said the Congress chief will take a final call on the seat-sharing arrangement after taking inputs from Ali and Venugopal.

The ruling coalition partners in Karnataka have held formal talks on seat sharing at the state level.

ALSO READ: Sumalatha on her own, Congress stays off Mandya

Ali said, "Some issues which were not discussed at the meeting have been left to me and Venugopal to decide and finalise."

The Congress would contest two-thirds of the seats and the JDS will get the rest, he said.

"However, seat wise, we have to discuss and finalise. We are going to reach a decision shortly and will announce it by March 10," he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Rahul Gandhi congress jds Lok Sabha elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp