Pension scheme for unorganised workers launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation DV Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) scheme for labourers from the unorganised sector. Under the scheme, workers without any employment benefits will be provided a minimum assured pension after the age of 60. Explaining the scheme, Gowda said that beneficiaries should be earning less than Rs 15,000 a month without any ESI or provident fund facility.

Beneficiaries will have to deposit nominal amounts each month varying from Rs 55 to Rs 200 based on the age at which people enrol for the project. While an 18-year-old has to contribute Rs 55 per month, a 40-year old enrolling for the scheme will have to contribute Rs 200.

A matching monthly amount will be contributed by the Union government under the scheme, he said. Gowda said that this was among the several initiatives of the Centre aimed at the welfare of employees of the unorganised sector. During the event, 10 beneficiaries were formally issued scheme cards. Beneficiaries of the scheme will have to enrol at the common service centres by providing Aadhaar and bank details. Sources said that a total of 11,000 people had enrolled for the scheme ahead of its launch after it was announced in the recent Union budget.