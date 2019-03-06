Home States Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashes out at Karnataka government 

Modi asked the farmers of Karnataka to tell how many of them have received entire waver of crop loan and how many of them have received partial loan waver.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: It is the people of the country, especially of Karnataka, to decide whether they want a ‘Looto and Bato government’ like Karnataka or a strong government which could lead the nation in a better way, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of over 1 lakh people at N. V. Grounds here, Narendra Modi who addressed a public meeting for the second time in Karnataka in the last one month (first meeting in Hubli) said that the coalition government led by Kumarswamy came to power by promising the people that they would wave-off the entire crop loan immediately.

Modi asked the farmers of Karnataka to tell how many of them have received entire waver of crop loan and how many  of them have received partial loan waver. "This is a government which has lied and back-stabbed to the people," Modi charged. "Do you want a government at the center which deceives the farmers," he questioned.

Modi said that Karnataka chief minister Kumarswamy was a ‘Remote Controlled Chief Minister’ and is controlled by Congress and other forces. "Let the Kumarswamy government describe its achievements and give the details of loan waiver to the people," he challenged.

The Prime Minister listed out the achievement of this government in the last 5 years. "The opposition parties initially criticized the Janadhan Scheme and Adhar Scheme. Some people went against Adhar Scheme to the Apex Court also. But due to Adhar Yojana the subsidies of various schemes were reaching to the accounts of the beneficiaries directly," he said. 

Modi said that prior to NDA government came to power there were over 8 crore people who were not at all born but were alive in documents and were taking benefit of all schemes.

"Approximately these paper persons were getting subsidy and other benefits to the tune of Rs. 1.10 lakh crore.  After I assumed power, screening of such ‘people living in only records’ was started and most of them were eliminated and real beneficiaries were getting profit of the many schemes," he said adding that this has directly affected the opposition parties and that is why their only target seemed to be ‘Modi Hatao'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp