Home States Karnataka

App to help locate Pulse Polio centre

A mobile application to identify the nearest Pulse Polio immunisation centre was launched on Wednesday.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mobile application to identify the nearest Pulse Polio immunisation centre was launched on Wednesday.

Health Minister Shivanand Patil  launched the application and announced that the state government has decided to administer Pulse Polio vaccine on March 10 to 65 lakh children across the state. The app has been developed by Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre in collaboration with the department of health and family welfare.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made to cover over 65 lakh children below 5 years of age on March 10,” he said. He also informed that even after March 10, volunteers will be available to administer polio drops to those who will miss the drive.

The drop in polio cases in India had led the number of immunisation drives to be reduced to one from the earlier two. People can download the app using the weblink: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksrsac.poliobooth&hl=en

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp