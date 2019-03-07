App to help locate Pulse Polio centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mobile application to identify the nearest Pulse Polio immunisation centre was launched on Wednesday.

Health Minister Shivanand Patil launched the application and announced that the state government has decided to administer Pulse Polio vaccine on March 10 to 65 lakh children across the state. The app has been developed by Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre in collaboration with the department of health and family welfare.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made to cover over 65 lakh children below 5 years of age on March 10,” he said. He also informed that even after March 10, volunteers will be available to administer polio drops to those who will miss the drive.

The drop in polio cases in India had led the number of immunisation drives to be reduced to one from the earlier two. People can download the app using the weblink: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksrsac.poliobooth&hl=en